We’re coming to the end of E3 2021 now, and what a rollercoaster it has been. Capcom recently held their showcase and with it brought a few announcements for fans of some of their upcoming and released games. But most important of all was the announcement that DLC is officially coming for Resident Evil 8.

And that’s the announcement. No, seriously, it’s just that. More interestingly it seems that Capcom wasn’t planning on any form of DLC for Resident Evil Village, but “by popular demand” has decided to start working on it. No details have been shared on it yet, with “more info later” promised at some point.

Presumably Capcom was busy working on their multiplayer spinoff that was packed alongside RE8, known as Resident Evil Re:Verse, and so had no plans to make any DLC. After getting delayed back in April, Capcom has revealed they plan to officially launch RE Re:Verse at some point in July.

What do you think? Are you excited for RE Village DLC? What kind of DLC would you like? More story content? Or bonus content like an expansion to Mercenaries mode or something completely new? Let us know!

