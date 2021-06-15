Whether you’re a new fan, or an old veteran, the next entry in the Halo series should have you excited. With multiplayer officially going free to play with crossplay and cross-progression between PC and consoles, Halo Infinite is looking to be the biggest and best form of Halo multiplayer yet.

We got a brief look at Halo Infinite during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase over the weekend, but developer 343 Industries has just recently released a much deeper dive into the gameplay of Halo Infinite Multiplayer with a 12-minute ‘Multiplayer Overview’, and it has some pretty interesting information:

Customization has always been a big part of Halo’s multiplayer elements, and Halo Infinite does not disappoint with the level of customization available and the way you can achieve them.

With Halo Infinite having free-to-play multiplayer, many might be scared that there will be a lot of monetization in the game, but 343 explained how the entire system is relatively fair since there is no randomization (no loot boxes), all customization is cosmetic, and Battle Passes stay forever once you buy them.

Essentially what that means is you can purchase a Season’s Battle Pass, progress through it at your own pace, and once a Season is over you can still complete it during other Seasons.

Some other interesting details worth noting is the new Academy Mode, which is like a hub area for a bunch of different experiences like tutorials and training against AI bots. There’s also the introduction of your ‘Personal AI’, which is a fully customizable AI that can be adjusted to suit your style.

There’s a heavy emphasis on making your multiplayer character really feel like your own Spartan, which was always the allure of Halo’s multiplayer customization before. But now it looks to have been turned up to 11 this time.

Finally, players can now sign up to pre-launch ‘flights’ and get to test out Halo Infinite’s multiplayer early, before the game’s official release later this year. We still don’t have an exact date for launch yet, but we know it will be sometime in Holiday 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for Halo Infinite? Are you excited for the multiplayer? What’s your favorite Halo game so far? Let us know!

