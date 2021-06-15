It’s been a bad year for PC gamers, at least for those looking to buy any new hardware that they may have been eyeing up recently. In the midst of a global chip shortage, any move to increase capacity and supply is welcomed, and it looks like Nvidia may be taking a pretty drastic step to do so.

According to a report online that is from Board Channel forums - private forums specifically for those working for distributors as well as board partners - Nvidia is apparently planning to limit production on RTX 2060 graphics cards in order to increase supply for the RTX 30 series GPUs.

The global chip shortage has meant that graphics cards are manufactured with limited supply already, which has resulted in higher prices for GPUs due to their scarcity. With a cryptocurrency boom also going on this has meant the already-limited supply of GPUs is even further reduced. So an attempt to bolster capacity of the newer cards should help to drive down prices as well as increase availability.

Due to the crypto boom Nvidia tried to re-introduce some of the RTX 20 and GTX 16 series cards since their crypto-mining GPUs (the CMP series) had not officially launched yet. But thankfully, the popularity of crypto mining has dropped recently, and so Nvidia has decided to focus more on their recent gaming GPUs, the RTX 30 series.

As you can see in the picture above, starting this month (June 2021) Nvidia will be reducing the supply of RTX 2060 graphics cards by half as well as limiting shipments to distribution partners. The GTX 16 series supply is also reported to be reduced in the coming months. Hopefully this means Nvidia can get to a point where we see prices and availability start to return to normal by the end of 2021.

Some other good news comes from Nvidia’s recently launched RTX 30 LHR (Lite Hash Rate) series, which still shows no signs of bypassing the crypto mining limiter. The CMP series has also sold rather well according to Nvidia, who are expecting their revenue on crypto mining GPUs to make $555 million within the next 3 months.

All in all, these are good signs that we’re starting to return to some sort of normality in the GPU space, and hopefully will begin to see the inflated prices of graphics cards reduce closer to MSRP after the past few months has seen GPU prices in Europe increase up to 3 times more than MSRP.

What do you think? Are you still trying to get an RTX 30 series graphics card? What are prices/availability for GPUs like in your region? Are they increasing? Decreasing? Or staying the same? And do you think reducing RTX 2060 supply will help prices and availability for RTX 30 GPUs? Let us know!

