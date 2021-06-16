Well, this year’s E3 2021 is now officially over, and closing out the week’s events was the Nintendo Direct showcase that brought us all the important news for Nintendo fans. There were a few game reveals but mostly announcements of ports/remasters for the Switch, and a few surprises too…

The biggest piece of info we got was more gameplay from the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel - though we still have no idea what it’s going to be officially called - and a vague release date of 2022. But other than that, Nintendo Direct 2021 was a pretty big one, especially for fans of classic Nintendo titles and the Switch console.

Anyway, here’s the full Nintendo E3 2021 recap:

--------------

--------------

Metroid Dread

Gameplay:

--------------

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Gameplay:





--------------

No More Heroes 3

Gameplay:

--------------

--------------

Shin Megami Tensei V

Gameplay:

--------------

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Gameplay:

--------------

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

--------------

Mario Party Superstars

Gameplay:

--------------

Gameplay:

--------------

--------------

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

--------------

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp and Danganronpa Decadence

--------------

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass

--------------

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Gameplay:

--------------

--------------

--------------

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version

--------------

--------------

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water

--------------

--------------

--------------

So that’s it for the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 showcase! Did you watch it live? What was your favorite moment? And what are you excited for most? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on