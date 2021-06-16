CD Projekt Red’s latest Action Adventure had a very divisive launch year. On PC it was rough, but not too bad, but console players (especially those on last-gen) had a really bad time with performance and stability issues. So much so that Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and even offered full refunds.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on the PlayStation Store starting next week, according to both CD Projekt Red and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). There are still issues, Sony warns, but largely seems to have improved since the initial launch last December. Here’s the full statement from CDPR:

“The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw hereby publicly discloses the decision by Sony Interactive Entertainment to reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store, effective on 21 June 2021.”

It’s a bit of a dry announcement - because it was just revealed in a regulatory report - but it is a big deal for CDPR. Earlier this year in their quarterly report, CD Projekt Red said that sales for CP2077 would be mostly affected by two things: the release of free DLC and paid expansions, as well as the return to the PlayStation Store.

Recently, CDPR stated that Cyberpunk2077 will eventually live up to what they promised, reiterating their long-term commitment to fixing the game. Major updates have slowed down recently, but more than half of the development team is still working on bug fixes etc. But Sony still warns about performance issues on consoles:

“Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms,” Sony said to the press. “SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience.”

What do you think? Are you excited for more Cyberpunk 2077 content? Have you watched/played CP2077 on console? What was the performance like? And is it okay to bring the game back to PlayStation Stores? Or should they still wait a little longer? Let us know your thoughts!

