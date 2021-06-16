Yesterday was the final day of this year’s E3 2021, and as with every E3 it ended with an official awards celebration, categorizing the most anticipated game from the whole show as well as who put on the best showcase. Despite all the big announcements, this year’s most anticipated game may or may not be a bit of a surprise.

Judged by several media outlets, this year’s most anticipated game was voted as Forza Horizon 5, with the Xbox and Bethesda showcase taking the crown as the best show from this year. There are a few other awards given out for most anticipated game per showcase, so here’s the full awards roundup:

Overall Most Anticipated: Forza Horizon 5 , Xbox Game Studios

Best presentation: Microsoft: Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

What do you think? Do you agree with the awards? What was your most anticipated game from E3 2021? And what was your favorite showcase? Let us know!

