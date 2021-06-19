As E3 2021 finished off this week, the official awards event took place on the final day, with various different media outlets judging who took the crown for most anticipated game and best showcase overall. The winner was a little surprising given all the major announcements made, but it didn’t include any of the other game showcases that occurred in the same week outside of E3 2021.

So today we’re here to figure out what is your most anticipated game from E3 2021 and any of the other various showcases that happened in the week including the Summer Game Fest which kicked off the week of Summer gaming announcements.

Forza Horizon 5 may have been crowned as the official most anticipated game from E3 2021, but that was only from one event. Elden Ring, Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Jurassic World Evolution 2 etc. were all announced outside of E3 2021. So which one will take the ultimate Summer gaming crown?

We also want to know which showcase was your favorite, and same as above also includes showcases that took place outside of E3 2021. We still have a couple more showcases coming soon, including Nacon Connect and the EA Play Live event, though both take place in July so obviously we won’t be talking about those for a while.

So what do you think? What was your most anticipated game from E3 2021 and beyond? And which was your favorite showcase? In order to simplify the polls below, we’ve only selected the biggest game announcements, but do let us know if you think we missed one or if your personal most anticipated game is not on the list! So without further ado, let’s debate!

