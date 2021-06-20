With E3 2021 wrapping up this week and all the upcoming games announced, plus the recent slate of game releases (especially last May) got me thinking: how many of these games will we still be playing when another one comes out? And whether we would have to drop one to play the other, or play multiple at the same time.

Which also had me wondering whether most people normally play either 1 or multiple games at a time, and if only 1 at a time: do you wait to finish one and then start another? Or do you stop where you are, play the new game, then come back at a later date? Or just drop it altogether?

Also, if you play multiple games at once are they all different types/genres? For instance, playing one 100+ hour RPG whilst also flipping between a competitive multiplayer shooter and indie puzzler? The possibilities are endless!

Personally, I find it really difficult to play 2 big games at the same time before I just get bored of one and end up having to drop it completely. So if I’m playing a really big RPG like Starfield for instance, then I can only play other smaller games at the same time, rather than another big RPG like Elden Ring.

What do you think? Do you normally play 1 or multiple games at a time? What kind of secondary games do you play? And do you think this year’s slate of game releases are too close together? Or is it fine to have multiple big games come out at the same time? Let’s debate!

