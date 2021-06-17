Recently, AMD finally officially unveiled their own image upscaling technology to rival Nvidia’s DLSS. Though it works slightly differently, it will be launching in several games on June 22nd, with more titles getting support soon after including the highly anticipated Far Cry 6 and already-released Resident Evil 8.

The first 7 games may be a bit disappointing for some as it doesn't include some of the biggest games out now, but support should roll out for more games soon after. There’s also a huge list of all the game developers and publishers who support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and will likely implement it in more of their upcoming games.

The following list mentions which 7 games will get FSR support at launch and which ones are planned to come soon after:

The information above is not official yet, but has been leaked by a user online. It is also a little confusing, but not all of these games will be available on June 22nd (The Riftbreaker for instance launches in Fall 2021). Instead, these are a list of games that will support FSR on June 22nd or on the game’s launch date.

The leaker is known as Vegeta (@Broly_X1 on Twitter), who has successfully leaked a lot of information surrounding AMD’s products before. Along with the table above though, the leaker also revealed the 44 developers and publishers who are actively supporting FSR and will likely use it in upcoming games:

Developers and publishers supporting FSR ACME Gamestudio Ashar Studios Avalanche Software Bloober Team Capcom Counterplay Games Crystal Dynamics Cyan Worlds Destructive Creations Digital Sky Electronic Arts & Frostbite EXOR Studios Focus Home Interactive Gearbox Publishing Giants Software GOATI Entertainment Illfonic Koch Media Kobold Larian Studios Luminous Productions Midgar Studio Movie Games My.Games Nixxes Obsidian Entertainment Oxide Interactive Perfect World Games Plastic QLOC Rebellion Reflector Entertainment Sharkmob Streum on Studio Superbright Teyon The Farm 51 Turtle Rock Studios Ubisoft UMI Co. Ltd. Unity Warner Bros. Games Vaki Games Valve

There’s a lot of big names there, so it’s safe to say we might be seeing FSR get adopted quicker and improve faster than Nvidia’s DLSS. Whilst FSR provides some pretty good performance results, the image quality is still not too great. But Nvidia’s DLSS took a while before it became the magic setting that it is now, previously blurring the image too much to justify turning it on in the first place. So it’s likely we’ll see the same happen with FSR.

