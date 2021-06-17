Developers Turtle Rock Studios are gracing us with the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise this year, but with a few significant changes. Since its announcement many players have had questions regarding its upcoming launch, and the devs have given us some interesting answers.

First of all, even though you can play Back 4 Blood solo with AI bot companions, you will need an internet connection to play at launch. The key part of that is ‘at launch’ though, as Turtle Rock Studios are looking into supporting offline play sometime in the future:

“We're looking into ways we could support offline for the future but you will need an internet connection to play at launch,” they said in response to a fan question. That may be a little disappointing for fans of offline play, but thankfully it may not be that long until we get an offline option.

On the upside, there’s some really good news for those who want to play with friends and possibly purchase any post-launch content for the game. As it turns out, only party leaders need to own any DLC for the rest of the party to be able to play it:

“In PvE, if your party leader owns a paid content drop, you will be able to play that content with them - including maps, gameplay and campaign,” they said in a recent blog post. “No separation. No exclusion. No split.”

On the PvP side of things, that means all players will “have access to the same cards at the start of each match, regardless of whether those players purchased content drops or not.” Additionally, players who don’t purchase any DLC can still earn new characters and Ridden in PvP, “for free, through progression.”

Although it’s a little bit early for the developers to already start talking about DLC for B4B, Turtle Rock wanted to let players know now ahead of time so that they “feel good” about the upcoming launch and its future. For now though, players can look forward to an Open Beta beginning on August 5th.

What do you think? Are you excited for Back 4 Blood? Will you be participating in the Open Beta? And would you prefer to play solo or co-op in B4B? Let us know!

