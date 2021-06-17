For a while now we have been seeing the effects of the global chip shortage on PC hardware, but with a recent cryptocurrency boom happening at the same time GPU prices and availability have skyrocketed well above the original MSRP. Thankfully though, it looks like it could be starting to slow down.

At least that’s according to AMD manufacturer ASRock, who says they expect demand to drop for GPUs for crypto mining specifically from China in the following months. That is pretty significant given that China is at the forefront of crypto mining at the moment, with more miners there than anywhere else in the world.

There are several factors as to why this could be happening, but the main thing is that demand seems to be decreasing and therefore we could be seeing graphics cards start to return to normal availability levels and MSRP soon.

There’s lots of reasons why crypto mining could be decreasing in popularity at the moment, but it’s unlikely to completely dry up quickly. It will be a slow process, but despite the drop in demand for crypto mining, ASRock is actually expecting GPU sales to increase during the second half of 2021.

But an interesting point is brought up in the report: regardless of the drop in crypto mining demand, the holiday season of 2021 is looking very uncertain. Even if supplies improve by then, the chip shortage and holiday demand might prove to be too much still. The reality is that we just don’t know what it will be like.

All we know is that the trend seems to be improving, even if only by a small amount. One step at a time and you’ll eventually walk a mile, so it might be a little while until things truly return to normal in terms of the PC hardware industry, but at least things are looking up.

What do you think? Is crypto mining demand really dropping? Or are we just in a dip right now? And what do you think the state of the market will be like for the holiday season? Let us know your thoughts!

