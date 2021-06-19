The F1 video game series has made a name for itself recently after the breakout hit F1 2020 wowed fans last year. But the upcoming sequel looks to be thes best one yet. In a new features trailer we finally get to see some actual gameplay along with some of the new features coming in F1 2021.

We’re only a month away from the launch of F1 2021, which releases on PC and consoles on July 16th. The new Features trailer gives us a glimpse of some of the gameplay as well as a brief look at the new story mode features, cooperative play, and more. Check it out below:

F1 2021 will feature a brand new story mode called Braking Point where players will rise from the ranks of the F2 career to an F1 superstar in on-and-off track drama, along with a two-player online career where you can play either with or against each other. There’s also more options than ever to customize your experience for new or seasoned players.

“F1 2021 is a tour de force offering something for every type of racing fan,” said Codemasters’ Franchise Game Director, Lee Mather. “The Features trailer gives an insight into all the exciting innovations that await our players. Whether they want to experience their F1 story in Braking Point or compete with and against friends, F1 2021 is lights-out, the ultimate next-generation racing experience.”

There’s also a feature called Real-Season Start that will let you “jump into this season's action, reflecting the live standings, and then you can take over and drive the remaining races,” so you can align your own skills with the real-world season of Formula One. You can check out the official PC system requirements along with the recommended ray tracing specs.

What do you think? Are you excited for F1 2021? What do you think of the gameplay above? Let us know!