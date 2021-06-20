Fan mods have always been a staple of PC gaming, especially within Bethesda’s Creation Engine-powered games that have long since been synonymous with mods. Recently however, fan mods have been getting bigger and bigger, taking on DLC-sized projects like the recently revealed Fallout: London mod.

The Fallout: London mod for Fallout 4 does exactly as it says on the tin: visit a post apocalyptic Britain in the year 2237. But it’s much more than just a new location, as it features different factions, quests, and a whole load of lore that sounds super interesting considering we have never officially explored a Fallout game outside of America. Check out the reveal trailer below:

“As a divergence from previous official titles in the series, Fallout: London is not set in America,” the description reads. “Visiting a totally new setting allows for us to explore totally new cultures which have not homogenized with their American counterparts. It also allows us to explore pre-war European history, and the effects the Resource Wars had on the class structured society of pre-war Britain.”

The Forced Evolutionary Virus from the Fallout series has not reached the UK, and as such means there are Super Mutants, Deathclaws, Centaurs, or any of the other iconic wasteland mutants we have come to discover. Vault-Tec is also absent since it is an American-based company, so instead we’ll be seeing British-themed bunkers and a UK version of Vault Boy.

In terms of how big Fallout: London is? The creators say that it is “comprised of a condensed version of London that focuses around the main boroughs. The world map is about the size of the vanilla Fallout 4 Commonwealth and will let players experience everything from the heart of Westminster all the way to the rolling hills on the outskirts of Bromley.”

There’s no release date yet unfortunately, but judging by the size and scope it might be a while. Then again, the trailer seems like it has come along quite nicely, and recruitment for the mod team has already filled up. So maybe it will be sooner than we think.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Fallout: London mod? What do you think of it based on the trailer above? And what are your favorite Fallout 4 mods so far? Let us know!

