I feel like it’s not too hard to notice the graphical improvements over the original Stalker games and the upcoming sequel, but when you put them side by side not only does it make it way more obvious how it has come along since then, but also how well the originals hold up to this day.

It’s no Crysis for sure, but the original Stalker games still look surprisingly good even without mods. Stalker 2 on the other hand looks like a true next gen experience, and judging by the official PC system requirements, will require a pretty beefy computer to play at its best. Check out the comparison video below:

Thanks to user Candyland on YouTube, who tried their best to get similar scenes and environments that can compare to the recent Stalker 2 trailer from the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 games showcase last weekend. Stalker 2 is launching April 28 2022.

What do you think? Are you excited for Stalker 2? How do you feel about the graphics improvements? Have you ever played the original games? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on