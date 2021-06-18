Last week saw many publishers and developers showcasing their upcoming games, including Xbox and Bethesda who had a great show and was crowned the best presentation of E3 2021. However, there were a few notable absentees, but thankfully Xbox gave us more information on some of those missing titles in yesterday’s Xbox Games Showcase Extended.

One of the most notable games missing from last week’s showcase was Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, but during the Extended showcase yesterday developers Ninja Theory made an appearance and gave us a quick update on the game’s development as well as a look behind the scenes:

There’s not much to gather from the video above, apart from once again the environments and character design looks incredible (it will be using Epic's Unreal Engine 5 after all). The main takeaway is that they have not yet entered full production and are instead working on a “good chunky slice” during pre-production. So don’t expect a release anytime soon.

Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 is coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass on Day One.

What do you think? Are you excited for Hellblade 2? Have you played the first one? What did you think of the behind the scenes video above? Let us know!