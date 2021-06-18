Epic Games has recently been trying their best to get a hold of exclusive releases on their store, and thanks to some good ole fashioned internet sleuthing, some previously unannounced titles have been revealed in the Epic Games database, hinting at potential PC releases soon.

The titles mentioned in the Epic Games database are Final Fantasy 7 Remake (previously a PlayStation console exclusive) and Alan Wake Remastered, which has not been announced at all yet. There’s no release date for either of them unfortunately, and with E3 2021 over it seems like that would have been a perfect time for an announcement, so it might be a while before we hear anything official.

Diving deeper into the information we can find that the FF7 Remake entry was created in December 2020, whilst the Alan Wake Remastered entry was added in July 2019. Additionally, both entries were last modified very recently in mid-June 2021.

Now, whether both these entries are real or not they do make sense. It was recently revealed that Epic had offered Sony $200 million for PC port exclusives of PlayStation games, and Final Fantasy VII Remake has been highly anticipated for a PC release.

In addition, Remedy Entertainment (developers of the Alan Wake series and recently Control) are working closely with Epic Games since they signed a multiplatform publishing deal with them. So an Alan Wake Remaster would make perfect sense.

Both titles would surely be a win for Epic, but it remains to be seen if these are real games expected to launch on PC, or whether they were simply entered because they could come to PC. Either way, we’ll have to wait and see what happens regarding an official announcement. Hopefully it will be soon, but it could equally be a while.

What do you think? Are you interested in a FFVII Remake PC release? What about an Alan Wake Remastered? What event/upcoming showcase could they be revealed at? Let us know your thoughts!

