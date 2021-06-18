Intel is currently hard at work on their highly anticipated DG2 desktop graphics cards, which we currently know very little about apart from there will be 5 different variants for both desktop and mobile. Well, actually 6 variants now if a new report from a known leaker is anything to go by.

The new report suggests that Intel is working on a middle variant of the DG2 GPU between the flagship 512EU model and the 384EU model, known as the 448EU model. Since this card has not been mentioned before in previously leaked documents, it’s likely to be very early in development at the moment.

According to the leaker, the 448EU variant currently performs at 8% slower than an RX 6700 XT, or 5% slower than an RTX 3070. This model is also apparently clocked at 1.8GHz. Additionally, they provided performance statistics for the 128EU model (currently the lowest of the stack) as well, clocked at 1.9GHz and roughly 12% faster than a GTX 1650.

Unfortunately the leaker did not provide exact details on how they achieved those performance scores and what benchmark they were using, so the end result could vary a little bit. This is also evident by the fact that the RX 6700 XT scores slightly higher than the RTX 3070, when in reality the 6700 XT trails slightly behind the 3070.

We don’t know the full specs yet, but it is believed the flagship 512EU model will feature up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory. It is expected to be the first of the lineup to launch later this year, with the other models launching soon after in 2022.

The flagship 512EU model is also expected to perform just under the RTX 3080, bringing it more in line with RTX 3070 Ti performance. In the end, it’s likely Intel won’t be able to compete with the top-end models from Nvidia and AMD like the RTX 3080 Ti or RX 6800 XT until their DG3 series of GPUs.

What do you think? Are you excited for Intel DG2? What do you think of the performance above? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on