As E3 2021 comes to a close, Epic Games is once again giving away another batch of free games that you can claim and keep forever until Thursday next week. This time there are 2 indie titles to give away, with some new indie games available next week.

Overcooked 2 and Hell is Other Demons are free on the Epic Games Store this week, you can claim both games now until Thursday next week and keep them forever. One’s a fun little title that is great in co-op, whilst the other is a platformer with roguelike elements that is sure to keep you busy for hours.

--------------

“Overcooked returns with a brand-new helping of chaotic cooking action! Journey back to the Onion Kingdom and assemble your team of chefs in classic couch co-op or online play for up to four players. Hold onto your aprons … it’s time to save the world (again!)”

--------------

“Hell is Other Demons is an action-platform shooter, with Roguelite elements. Explore a sprawling, hand-crafted world full of demons, insanely over-the-top boss fights, and a heavy synthwave soundtrack.”

--------------

So that’s it for the free games on the Epic Games Store this week. You have until June 24th to claim both titles to keep forever. Next week will see the indie arcade racing game Horizon Chase Turbo and the fan favorite Sonic Mania up for grabs, so stay tuned!

What do you think? Will you be claiming your free games from the Epic Store this week? Which one are you most excited for? Let us know!