Larian Studios recently launched the next chapter of the Baldurs Gate series in Early Access, and the last big update introduced the new Druid class to the game. But since then development has been relatively quiet it seems, and a new interview with Studio Founder Swen Vincke has confirmed some details for the next batch of content.

First of all, Baldurs Gate 3 will not be launching out of Early Access this year: “we are really trying to get the game done by next year,” Vincke said. “It's not gonna release this year for sure.”

On top of that, it seems that the next major update for BG3 will be focusing on improving existing content, rather than adding anything new: “It's an update that focuses on a lot of the feedback that we've been getting,” he said. “It's more focused on features than it is on new content.” In other words, no new classes or story content it seems.

That makes sense considering Early Access games take on a lot of feedback from players, so rather than just focusing on new content, developers have to switch between developing new stuff and improving what’s already there.

Some of that feedback included melee players who feel quite limited in their options, but Vincke mentioned that this is purely by design: “[In] D&D, the fighter class is the tutorial class. At the tabletop it is used to teach you how to play, but as a result it gives you limited things at the get-go to work with.”

When asked whether Baldur’s Gate III would include a Game Master mode similar to the one found in Divinity: Original Sin 2, Vincke mentioned how it would be a great fit for the game, but is not currently in development at the moment unfortunately: “we are so focused on making the game itself, and it's such a beast to develop.”

What do you think? Have you been playing Baldurs Gate 3 Early Access? What do you think of it so far? And what do you think is more important for an Early Access title? Adding new content? Or improving existing content? Let us know!

