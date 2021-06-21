Electronic Arts recently revealed their next entry in the Battlefield franchise, and it seems to have gotten a lot of people excited for the near-future. So much so that EA has actually increased the server capacity for one of their previous entries due to demand in the US.

After the reveal of Battlefield 2042 a while ago, and then an expanded gameplay video during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, fans have flocked to the previous Battlefield game set in a near future, Battlefield 4. Plus, BF4 is currently free to keep on Amazon Prime Gaming, so even more of a reason to jump back in.

“We were absolutely blown away by your excitement and reactions to the recent Battlefield 2042 reveal,” said an EA Community Manager. “Since then, many of you have jumped back into Battlefield 4 to already get a taste of the return to all-out-warfare. We’ve been monitoring your experience and noticed queue times in the US West region were far longer than in other regions. Good news, we’ve increased server capacity for this region – you can expect less waiting, and more playing.”

So expect shorter queuing times (in the US West region) when playing BF4 multiplayer and EA will “continue monitoring queue times and will make further adjustments as necessary.” Luckily we’re only a month away until the EA Play Live 2021 event where we’ll likely see even more of the upcoming BF2042.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 2042? Have you been playing Battlefield 4 in anticipation? And what is your favorite Battlefield game? Let us know!

