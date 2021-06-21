Everybody loves a good video game conspiracy, especially when it involves someone as infamous as Hideo Kojima and his whacky marketing tactics. Well, as it turns out, the internet’s favorite new mystery involves an upcoming horror game exclusive to the PlayStation 5, and it will also most likely be coming to PC as well.

Back in April this year, Sony revealed a new game called Abandoned which is apparently a “cinematic horror survival shooter that emulates realistic survival in first person perspective set in an massive detailed open world environment.” Recently however, many have been digging deeper into the game and have brought forward some interesting findings relating to Kojima and even the Silent Hill series.

We won’t delve into the theory much here since there is so much to talk about, but if they really are just coincidences then they are one hell of a coincidence. The main point though is that the game is likely coming to PC as well, as the developer Blue Box Game Studios recently tweeted out:

“The PC community shall rejoice,” after one fan expressed their disappointment of not having a PS5 console to play the game. So whether Abandoned really is a new Silent Hill game by Hideo Kojima remains to be seen, but a few dots line up almost too perfectly. However, we at least know the game will likely be coming to PC at some point.

Either way, we’ll be getting a proper trailer and gameplay reveal on June 25th at least, so keep an eye out for those at the end of this week! If you want to delve into the insane theory yourself, you can check out the official TheBlueBoxConspiracy subreddit and various videos online.

What do you think? Are you excited for Abandoned? Have you read the theories online? Do you think Abandoned is a Silent Hill game by Hideo Kojima? Or is it just a big coincidence? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on