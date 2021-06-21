We all know how bad the PC hardware has been lately with the global chip shortage and various other factors significantly reducing availability and increasing prices. Thankfully though, it looks like we may be starting to return to some sort of normality as prices and availability in Europe have gotten much better in the past month already.

The news comes shortly after ASRock recently commented on falling demand for crypto mining GPUs, which seemed to have a positive impact on the prices and availability of GPUs at the moment. The new report, however, mentions that GPUs have dropped in price up to 50%, and sales of cards have doubled since last month.

It seems to have affected more low-mid range cards though, as GPUs like the RTX 3060 and RX 6700 XT have seen a nearly 50% drop in price, whereas top-end models like the RTX 3080 or RX 6800 XT have only seen prices drop by around 10-15%.

*In Euros (€)

**Number of models available

Whilst they are still higher than the original MSRP, this marks a significant change in GPU prices and availability since the start of the year. It is worth mentioning that the data here is exclusively from Europe, but the US seems to be slowly catching up as one Redditor explains in a handy chart.

User u/gregable on Reddit created a chart that compared the prices and hash rates (crypto mining performance) for GPUs sold on eBay. Essentially the chart tells which cards gives the most mining performance for your buck, and as of a month later the average has dropped by 20%, meaning more cards are being sold at lower prices. You can see this in the black trendline below:

On May 16th, the average price per hashrate was $26.22, and a month later that has been reduced to $20.88, which is over a 20% drop. Interestingly, top-end cards here have seen the biggest reduction in price, with the RTX 3090 dropping over 32% in price, and the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 both dropped 25% during the same time.

Now it is possible that this all just correlates with the drop in mining demand and prices of cryptocurrencies, which means if crypto prices rise we’ll likely see GPU demand rise for miners and so the prices will rise once again. But it could equally be the start of a the global chip shortage slowly being eased in Europe.

Only time will tell unfortunately, but the good news is that the trend is going down right now. Hopefully it will continue to fall until we see normalized MSRP again, though that may still take a while.

What do you think? Are we just seeing a brief dip in the prices and availability of the GPU market? Is this the start of returning to normal again? Or do you think prices will rise once again? And what has GPU price and availability been like in your region? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on