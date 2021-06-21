Recently, Microsoft teased the ‘next generation’ of Windows for an official reveal this week, though a leaked Windows 11 build was released soon after which gave us a first look at an early build. Since then, many users online have been experimenting with the new and upcoming OS, but as it turns out W11 could provide a decent performance boost for Intel’s upcoming 12th gen Alder Lake CPUs.

Alder Lake is set to launch later this year with a brand new hybrid architecture for desktop PCs. We say brand new because it is new for desktops, but the hybrid design has been around for a while on mobile devices where power efficiency is more important for battery life (something desktop PCs generally haven’t really had a problem with). Essentially it pairs smaller (LITTLE) cores for increased power efficiency, and larger (big) cores for computational power.

The problem is that it requires a new scheduler on PC to take full advantage of the new process, and it looks like Windows 11 could provide the key to that, as early benchmarks show the Core i7-L16G7 processor from the Galaxy Book S laptop gets a decent performance boost when comparing benchmarks on Windows 10 to Windows 11.

Futuremark PCMark 10

Cinebench R23

GeekBench 5

As you can see in the benchmark graphs above, Windows 11 looks to be improving performance for hybrid architecture by 5.8% on multi-threaded applications and up to 2% on single-threaded apps. This is also an early build of Windows 11 so performance could improve upon the full release.

Obviously this is not an early version of Alder Lake CPUs being benchmarked here, so we can’t really compare whether Intel’s 12th Gen processors will get a more or less performance boost with Windows 11.

But what it does show is that the early leaked build of W11 is set to improve hybrid architecture performance by a little bit, which is quite significant since we haven’t had any hybrid CPUs on PC yet and so we have yet to see whether it will actually translate to better performance.

