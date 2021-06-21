Last year, during a PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming livestream Sony unveiled a brand new Action-Adventure title that was also coming to PC. It surprised everyone with its Disney-like graphics and solid animations, but what exactly is Kena: Bridge of Spirits and how does it play? Thankfully, we have some answers.

During the Tribeca Game Showcase, developer Ember Labs released a 6-minute gameplay commentary that dives deeper into the world of Kena: Bridge of Spirits and the reason why it came about. It’s splashed with some gameplay and behind the scenes looks in case you’re interested:

However, that’s not all, as user ‘Cycu1’ on YouTube has uploaded 8 minutes of ‘unedited’ (it just has no commentary) 4K gameplay for Kena Bridge of Spirits from the same Tribeca Games Festival, but this time with some different gameplay. You can check out the full video below:

What’s interesting about the video above is that Cycu1 claims it was recorded on a PC at 4K 60fps, which suggests it was captured using a PlayStation 5 controller on a modern system (official PC system requirements recommend a GTX 1070 for 1080p 60fps, so 4K would have to be a relatively recent GPU).

What do you think? Are you excited for Kena Bridge of Spirits? What do you think of the gameplay above? Let us know!

