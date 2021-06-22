Today is the day, as AMD has finally launched their highly anticipated FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) feature across select games in the latest Radeon graphics card driver. Below you will be able to see the driver details as well as all the supported games known so far. Take a look!

The latest Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1 driver officially adds support for AMD’s FSR technology. You can download the driver now to get official support for FSR, but unfortunately you’ll have to wait for game updates to enable the feature in order to actually use it.

AMD FSR is supported on the latest AMD graphics cards down to the RX 400 series, though it can also work on Nvidia hardware like the GeForce 10 series, however it will only work if Nvidia themselves support the feature on their own GPUs. You can check out the latest driver update release notes and FSR supported games below:

For reference, here’s what the performance was like using the various FSR quality modes on an RX 6800 XT whilst playing Godfall:

FSR benchmarks FPS %FPS increase Native 4K 49 - Ultra Quality 78 +59% Quality 99 +102% Balanced 124 +153% Performance 150 +206%

Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1 Release Notes

Support For

AMD Radeon RX 6800M Graphics

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support for select titles.

Fixed Issues

Radeon FreeSync may intermittently become locked while on desktop after performing task switching between extended and primary displays upon closing a game, causing poor performance or stuttering.

Anno 1800 may crash upon launching this game when running DirectX 12.

AMD cleanup utility may clean up chipset/RAID installer related folders/registries from the system.

Some Radeon Graphics products may experience lower than expected performance in Destiny 2 when compared to previous Radeon Software versions.

Upon joining the AMD User Experience Program, the AMD User Experience Program Master service may have higher than expected CPU utilization.

Enabling Ray Tracing while running Ring of Elysium on DirectX 12 may cause this game to crash.

Known Issues

Resident Evil Village may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

An Oculus service error may be received on Radeon RX 5000 & 6000 series graphics products which prevents the Oculus Link setup software from running.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart may be required.

If Blue or Black screen is observed in mobile systems, temporarily disable Enhanced sign-in

A driver mismatch error may appear when two versions of Radeon software (Windows Store & AMD Support versions) are installed on your system. As a temporary workaround, launch the Windows Store version of Radeon software.

AMD is investigating an issue that may cause a small impact to battery life on AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks.

A Blue or Black screen may be observed after updating to the latest Radeon Software. A workaround is to disable core isolation.

AMD is investigating a D3 error code that may be seen in some motherboard after updating to the latest Radeon Software.

Lower than expected performance may be observed on select AMD Athlon mobile systems.

So that’s it for the latest Radeon GPU driver that now officially supports FSR! Hopefully game updates for each title will start to come soon and we can test the feature to see how well it actually improves performance and affects image quality.

What do you think? Are you excited for AMD FSR? Will you be testing it out soon? Which games are you most excited about getting FSR support? And which games would you like to see get support? Let us know!

