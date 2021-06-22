It sounds like we may be returning to the iconic Horror series at some point, at least according to a new report that suggests Electronic Arts is planning a reboot of the Dead Space franchise from the EA Motive studio, and will reveal it during their EA Play Live event on July 22nd.

First brought up as a rumor that EA will be announcing a new game based on an ‘established IP’, several sources have now corroborated the report by saying it is indeed based on Dead Space. Not only that, but it will actually be a ‘reimagining’ of the games, instead of a sequel, so no Dead Space 4 unfortunately.

Dead Space remained a Horror icon when the first 2 games came out, but was notoriously panned upon Dead Space 3 which led to the eventual shutdown of the Visceral Games studio, the developers of the original trilogy.

Thankfully, those original devs have gone on to create their own studio called Striking Distance and are working on The Callisto Protocol, which seems to be a spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise.

If a Dead Space Reboot really is in development, then it doesn’t take much to think what it could be like. Pessimists can argue it will be full of microtransactions and Live Service mumbo jumbo, but with EA’s track record lately you could argue that it won’t feature any live service elements at all.

Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order for instance is an entirely single player game with no microtransactions, same as Star Wars: Squadrons (also developed by EA Motive), so there is some form of hopeat least.

What do you think? Are you interested in a Dead Space reboot? Would you prefer a straight sequel? And what would you like/not like to see in the rumored Dead Space reboot? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on