It has long been rumored that Rocksteady, the developers of the Batman: Arkham series of games, was working on a Superman game for Warner Brothers. Then some concept art came out that was supposedly from the game’s pitch before it was inevitably shut down. But now WB Montreal are working on a brand new game, and it could be a revival of the Superman pitch from Rocksteady.

That is at least according to a new job listing for WB Montreal, which says they are hiring a Senior Gameplay/Animation Programmer for “a new IP, AAA title.” Now that really could be anything, but WB Montreal’s official description mentions they work exclusively on DC-related titles, which has led many to believe it is a Superman game.

To be clear, there is no real evidence to support that it is indeed a Superman game. The only information we know is that WB Montreal is working on a new IP, and it is more than likely from the DC universe. So based on previous rumors we know of, the most likely candidate is Superman.

Considering that Rocksteady is currently working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - which already includes Superman as one of the characters - it wouldn’t be too far fetched to believe WB Montreal are working on their own standalone Superman game, which could even tie into their own separate canon of Gotham Knights.

Whatever it is that they’re working on, we won’t be hearing anything official anytime soon as Gotham Knights is set to launch next year. But what do you think? Would you be interested in a Superman game from WB Montreal? What would you like to see in it? Let us know!