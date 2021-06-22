AMD recently just announced that they have officially ended driver support for their graphics cards based on the GCN architecture, which includes the Radeon 7000, 200, 300, and Fury series GPUs. Additionally, AMD has ended their support for Radeon Software on Windows 7 64-bit operating systems.

It comes as a bit of surprise considering AMD did not warn users about this beforehand, but it is also inevitable considering how old the architecture is. Nvidia recently announced they will be ending support for their Kepler-based GTX 600 and GTX 700 series GPUs, but that won’t happen until October and GCN was a competitor against Kepler.

So it makes sense, but either way this means AMD will no longer be supporting certain graphics cards through Radeon drivers from now in order to “dedicate valuable engineering resources to developing new features and enhancements for graphics products based on our latest graphics architectures.” You can check the the official list of now-unsupported GPUs below:

Desktop Mobile AMD A-Series APUs with Radeon R4, R5, R6, or R7 Graphics AMD A-Series PRO processors with Radeon Graphics AMD Pro A-Series APUs with Radeon R5 or R7 Graphics AMD FX-Series APUs with Radeon R7 Graphics AMD Athlon Series APUs with Radeon R3 Graphics AMD E-Series APUs with Radeon R2 Graphics AMD Sempron Series APUs with Radeon R3 Graphics AMD Radeon R7 M400 Series Graphics AMD Radeon R9 Fury Series, R9 Nano Series Graphics AMD Radeon R9 M300 Series Graphics AMD Radeon R9 300 Series Graphics AMD Radeon R7 M300 Series Graphics AMD Radeon R9 200 Series Graphics AMD Radeon R5 M300 Series Graphics AMD Radeon R7 300 Series Graphics AMD Radeon R9 M200 Series Graphics AMD Radeon R7 200 Series Graphics AMD Radeon R7 M200 Series Graphics AMD Radeon R5 300 Series Graphics AMD Radeon R5 M200 Series Graphics AMD Radeon R5 200 Series Graphics AMD Radeon HD 8500M - HD 8900M Series Graphics AMD Radeon HD 8500 - HD 8900 Series Graphics AMD Radeon HD 7700M - HD 7900M Series Graphics AMD Radeon HD 7700 - HD 7900 Series Graphics

The final supported driver for these cards will be Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.5.2. In addition, AMD announced that support for the Radeon Software on Windows 7 64-bit operating systems has been moved to the legacy support model now since Microsoft’s own official end of Windows 7 support was on January 14th, 2020.

You can visit the AMD support pages for the full list of legacy products now, as well as the full OS support details. Unfortunately, AMD suggests to upgrade to a new and better graphics card for the latest support and compatibility with games, which comes at a rough time considering the global chip shortage at the moment. However, signs are pointing towards prices and availability slowly getting better at least, which will hopefully last a while.

What do you think? Do you own a GCN-based GPU? Which one do you have? And will you look into upgrading soon? Or will you try and wait out the shortages and inflated prices? Let us know!