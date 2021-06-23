Despite Sony committing to releasing more first party games on PC, one title has always remained a little elusive. It’s the game that completes the From Software soulsborne package, and it’s only available on PlayStation. However, that doesn’t stop PC users from playing it through PS Now, as it was the most played game on PC in the last few months.

PlayStation Now is a subscription-based streaming service that lets users play PlayStation games via their PS4 / PS5 or even PC. As it turns out though, PC players are hungry for From Software’s Bloodborne, and understandably so given its the only game from the developers that isn’t on PC. Here’s the full list of most played games on PC on PlayStation Now:

Now, you might be wondering why 3 out of 5 of those games are on the list considering they’re already on PC (HZD, Marvel Avengers, Detroit Become Human), but the fact is that PS Now can also offer up a way to play games if your PC isn’t up to scratch in terms of hardware, and can even end up cheaper than buying the games outright if you plan your time.

But that’s not the end for Bloodborne news, as once again rumors of a Bloodborne Remaster have surfaced online, speaking of a PlayStation 5 release later this year and a PC release sometime after. Interestingly, it apparently won’t be helmed by either From Software or BluePoint Games, who was the developer of the also PS5 exclusive Demons Souls Remake.

Unfortunately you should take this rumor with a grain of salt, as many outlets have said the leaker was the same one who leaked news of Final Fantasy Origin, but upon further investigation that is not true. Instead, the leaker in question does not seem to have a track record yet, so only time will tell if Sony actually ends up bringing it to PC at some point.

What do you think? Have you used the PlayStation Now service? On PC or console? If so, what did you think of it? And are you interested in a Bloodborne remaster? Or are you over it now as it's too late? Let us know!

