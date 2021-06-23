The Wolfenstein franchise recently went through a reboot of the series, to relatively mixed reception in the latest entries. However, that doesn’t mean a new Wolfenstein game is coming, but developers MachineGames are currently busy developing the Indiana Jones game revealed earlier this year.

That’s according to Bethesda’s Senior Vice President, Pete Hines, who recently spoke to the press about the future of the Wolfenstein games including Wolfenstein 3, which Hines claims will definitely happen at some point after MachineGames finishes working on the Indiana Jones game, though it is still early in development:

“They're working on the Indiana Jones game that we just talked about earlier this year,” said Hines. “We literally just announced that deal, so you can make your own guesses at how far along that is. They're in the very, very, very early stages of working on the Indiana Jones game.”

“Where we are for Wolfenstein, or quite honestly any other franchise that we don't have announced plans on, will have to wait until we get to the point of wanting to talk about it. But you can put me at the head of the list of people who want to see another Wolfenstein game, so no worries there.”

It seems like we won’t be hearing much about the Indiana Jones game anytime soon, and we won’t be hearing about Wolfenstein 3 anytime before that. So expect it to be a little while before we hear or even see anything regarding our favorite Blazkowicz.

Interestingly, Hines also touched on Starfield and apologized to PlayStation fans about the Xbox exclusivity, although there is very little they can actually do about it: “All I can really say is 'I apologize', because I'm certain that's frustrating to folks,” Hines said. “But there's not a whole lot I can do about it.”

What do you think? Are you interested in another Wolfenstein game? Would you like another spin-off or a sequel? And are you excited for the Indiana Jones game? Let us know!

