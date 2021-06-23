Halo’s recent resurgence on PC has seen more fans flock towards the Master Chief’s story and nostalgic memories of multiplayer battles. But one of its most popular multiplayer modes, Big Team Battle, might be getting a radical upgrade in the near future that could see up to 60 players in a match.

During a livestream, the Producer at 343 Industries, Sean Swidersky, said that the developers of Halo: The Master Chief Collection are currently doing “investigations on increased player counts above 16,” though it seems like the logistics of doing that might be a little more trouble than its worth.

Swidersky then mentioned possibly going to 40 or 60 players in a match, which for Halo is a pretty big increase since 16 players is the current maximum (though that will be changing to 24 in Halo Infinite). Big, Battlefield-sized maps in Halo with lots of players sounds like a lot of fun, but most maps weren’t designed for that many players.

Hence why the team is currently doing “investigations” and not actually working on it yet, though the modding community could certainly come up with something themselves in terms of big enough maps. However, performance on older generation consoles is an issue, as Halo MCC is still available on the Xbox One.

What do you think? Would you be interested in bigger player counts for Halo? Is 40 or 60 too much? Or would it be a lot of fun? And how would this affect the modding community? Let us know!

