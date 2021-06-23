When EA and Dice officially revealed the next entry in the Battlefield franchise, they also unveiled three separated game modes: All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, and a mystery mode. Now, according to a recent report, the mystery mode is apparently called the ‘BattleHub’ and contains remasters of classic Battlefield maps.

Battlefield 2042 is launching later this year, but we still have a lot to find out about after the official gameplay reveal at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, which should all be revealed at the upcoming EA play Live 2021 event, including the aforementioned mystery mode and the elusive Hazard Zone.

Currently, that mystery mode (known as BattleHub according to the leak) is described as a “love letter to our core fans, a new way to play Battlefield is coming. Discover unexpected battles and enter the wide universe of Battlefield with this experience.” According to resident Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, who correctly leaked a bunch of information before the BF2042 reveal, we now know some details.

The mystery mode will be known as the Battlefield Hub or ‘BattleHub’ as they put it, and will see remasters of classic Battlefield maps but in the updated 2042 engine. That means maps from Battlefield V, Battlefield 1, or even possibly Battlefield 3 that will include weapons and vehicles from across the entire series.

If that sounds like an unbalanced mess then you would be correct, but Dice is apparently treating it exactly as that. It’s a completely non-competitive sandbox experience, where players can have ridiculous fun fighting with different tools from across the Battlefield franchise.

Obviously BF 2042 supports up to 128 players, a first for the series, so most maps in the BattleHub will only support up to 64 players. However, there is a chance some maps will be able to have 128 players at a time.

Interestingly, it is also reported to be a standalone experience to Battlefield 2021, much like how the recent Call of Duty games have allowed you to select certain parts of the game to install in order to manage storage space. But it won’t be free-to-play, unlike what is rumored for the Hazard Zone game mode…

However, despite Henderson’s track record for leaks regarding Battlefield 6, they do suggest to take it with a grain of salt since this leak has not been verified among sources as much as previous ones. Either way we’ll know for sure July 22nd, but it sure sounds like a wild ride.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 2042? Would you be interested in an all-out sandbox experience like BattleHub? Do you think it could be something else maybe? Let us know your thoughts!

