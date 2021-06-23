Hay! We have some a-grazing news for all the farm sims fans out there, as the next entry in the farming sim series is launching later this year and the official PC system requirements have now been revealed, which won't require a trucking big PC in order to play at least.

Farming Simulator 22 is launching on November 22nd 2021, and thankfully the good folks at Giants Software have now revealed the PC specs that we'll need to get our combine harvesters up and running and ready to graze our screens once again. Too many puns you say? That's udder nonsense.

Here's the official Farming Simulator 22 PC system requirements...

Farming Simulator 22 minimum system requirements

Farming Simulator 22 recommended system requirements

Farming Simulator 22 will require a GTX 1060 or RX 570 graphics card coupled with either a Core i5-5675C or Ryzen 5 1600 processor in order to meet the recommended system requirements, which should then achieve 60fps on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need 8GB of RAM to reach the Farm Sim 22 recommend specs.

Farming Sim 22 will need a GPU that is at least as powerful as a GTX 660 or R7 265 paired with either a Core i5-3330 or FX-8320 CPU in order to match the minimum system requirements. This setup should then deliver around 60fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution. Minimum system memory required is 8GB as well.

Overall, looking at the specs listed above we recommended at least a 5 year old PC in order to play Farming Simulator 22 at its best.

