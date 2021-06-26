We’re coming up to the end of June 2021 and so far it has been a pretty wild ride for games this year, with a lot of ups and downs. To commemorate this moment we thought we’d ask you guys what are your top 5 games of the year so far?

Obviously we still have a ways to go before the end of the year and many more games to come out, but so far 2021 has been a little dry so this might be a bit difficult. Then again there have been some big releases so maybe it won’t be that hard, but in case you’ve forgotten what came out this year here’s a quick rundown of the biggest releases of 2021 already:

Now obviously that isn’t the complete list as a lot of indie games came out too like Subnautica: Below Zero, but if we listed them all then we’d be here for a while. We also probably missed some big releases, so do let us know your own picks not from the list above in the discussion area below!

We’re also not limited to just PC games here by the way, if there was a particular console game that you really enjoyed like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart or Returnal then feel free to choose those! As we said, this is a top 5 games of the year so far list, regardless of what platform you played them on.

Also let us know whether 2021 has been a good year for gaming so far! Obviously the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been pretty hard on a lot of people still including the gaming industry, so we don't want to undermine their work or issues they may have experienced. We're just curious to see how the games of 2021 have been so far!

So what do you think? What are your Top 5 games of the year so far? Are they mostly AAA titles or indie games? Has it been a good year for gaming so far? What games are you most excited for later this year? Let’s debate!

