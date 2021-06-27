As the saying goes, if you notice the sound design/editing in a movie or video game then it’s not doing its job properly, or something like that. But it doesn’t matter how much you love or hate a game, no matter how much you are immersed and don’t notice those details, most of us will always remember a damn good soundtrack.

Music is an important part of art mediums like video games or movies, and regardless of how it is used sometimes a piece of music can really get to us. I myself have fallen into the typical pitfalls of listening to an entire game’s soundtrack after completing it because I either 1) am not ready to come to terms with the fact that I finished the game, or 2) it’s just that good.

And there’s a hell of a lot of games to choose from, but I think that’s what makes some of them so special: in a sea of 100s of great video game soundtracks, there will undoubtedly be a handful of OSTs that prominently stick out, rising above the rest. For instance, Red Dead Redemption 2 has to be on my list of best game soundtracks in the last decade.

So let’s make this a little easier since there are hundreds to choose from: you can choose multiple soundtracks if you can’t pick a single one, and it has to be within the last decade so around 2010-2011 is your starting off point. If there’s one you really want to showcase from a little bit earlier then by all means give it a mention.

The great thing about video game soundtracks is that most of the time you can easily find them online somewhere like YouTube or even music streaming services. Some games even sell a bundle version that includes the game’s original soundtrack for you to keep forever if you want.

So what do you think? What are your favorite game soundtracks from the last decade? Why are they your favorite? And do you generally listen to a game’s soundtrack outside of playing? Let’s debate!

