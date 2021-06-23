Ah, the good ole Eurasian Economic Commission once again gives us a glimpse into what some manufacturers are planning in terms of upcoming graphics cards. AMD has been slow to roll out their latest generation of RX 6000 series GPUs, most likely due to the global chip shortage, but they have yet to launch a proper mainstream GPU up until now.

But that will all change when they eventually launch the RX 6600 series which will include the RX 6600 XT and RX 6600, both featuring 8GB of GDDR6 video memory. Gigabyte is seemingly planning 6 different models for the RX 6600 XT alone, at least according to an EEC listing:

Those 6 models are the:

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming OC PRO

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming PRO

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 XT Gaming OC

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 XT Eagle OC

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 XT Eagle

The RX 6600 XT will apparently feature the Navi 23 XT GPU which has already debuted with the RX 6600M and Radeon Pro W6600 graphics cards, but this will be the first mainstream desktop gaming card to feature that GPU die.

We don’t know the full specs yet unfortunately, but it is said that the RX 6600 XT will have 2048 cores and 32MB of Infinity Cache along with the 8GB of GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit bus width (256GB/s bandwidth in total). The RX 6600 non-XT will feature the same specs apart from slightly fewer cores at 1792 instead.

What the Navi 23 GPU has in common with the other mobile and Pro workstation variants already are clock speeds up to 2.9GHz, so we can expect some pretty decent clock speeds on the RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 when we do find out.

Lastly, the RX 6600 XT is expected to compete against the RTX 3060 (and according to leaked benchmarks, beats out the RX 5700 XT), so could cost anywhere between $299-$329. Whereas the RX 6600 non-XT could be between $269 and $299. With graphics card prices slowly dropping and a smaller GPU die, hopefully we’ll see both of these cards closer to their MSRP and in better availability this time round.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RX 6600 XT or RX 6600 non-XT? How much do you think each one will cost? And will it be a good time for AMD to release more GPUs? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on