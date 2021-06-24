Recently, AMD finally launched their own upscaling technology which aims to increase frame rates whilst also retaining image quality as much as possible. As it turns out though, the technology is incredibly easy to implement, which is evident by how fast it has taken for DOTA 2 to get support after FSR’s launch.

FidelityFX Super Resolution released on June 22nd for a select 7 games, and the results are quite promising at least. On that day, AMD talked with their partners in separate videos as to how FSR has helped them in their games. According to some of them, it is very easy to integrate into their games:

“FSR implementation only took one day. The process was very simple and fit in our pipeline very well,” said Takeshi Aramaki, the Studio Head and General Manager at Luminous Studio Productions, developers of Forspoken. “FSR integration was very easy and there were no problems, even when using Dynamic Resolution.”

Other developers also chimed in to say how easy it was to implement, with almost every single developer mentioning how it only took a day or two. That’s pretty substantial, and could lead to even more games supporting the feature even quicker than we had first thought, which means more opportunities to improve the technology in future iterations.

Obviously FSR and DLSS are not quite comparable here, since they both operate completely differently from one another. But DLSS started out quite rocky with its first iteration, and FSR is looking pretty good right out of the gate, with some improvements needed. So in time, FSR could see many improvements and widespread adoption in the industry.

Which leads onto DOTA 2, which only yesterday introduced support for the feature and can be enabled through the video/graphics settings without the need for any special drivers or software.

What do you think? Are you excited for FSR? What other games would you like to see it implemented in? Have you tried it out yourself? What did you think of it? And do you think we’ll see a wider adoption of it than DLSS? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on