Microsoft is set to debut the ‘next generation’ of Windows later today, and really we have no idea what to expect. Just kidding! A leaked build of Windows 11 surfaced online not too long ago, which gave us our first look at what Microsoft is planning to reveal later. But where and when can we watch it? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

The next generation of Windows (AKA: Windows 11) is set to be unveiled at 8am PT for those living on the US West Coast like Los Angeles. For those on the US East Coast like New York that will be 11am ET. If you’re in the UK then that’s 4pm BST or 5pm CEST if you live in Central Europe. Finally, if you live in Australia then you’ll have to wait until 1am the following day (June 25th).

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Time 8am 11am 4pm 5pm 1am Date June 24th June 25th

Check for your own time zone here if it’s not listed above.

You can watch the event live here, on Microsoft's own site. No Twitch or YouTube livestreams here I'm afraid.

As to what we can expect at the Windows 11 event? Well there’s a couple things, and if you haven’t checked out the screenshots and details of the leaked W11 build yet then you should definitely check them out now to get a better sense of everything.

The first, and very obvious thing, would be the UI changes. You could say Windows 11 is looking to go for a more MacOS look with a centralized Start Menu, rounded corners, and translucent windows. But it’s arguably more of an evolution of Windows Vista from the 2000s.

The next question is price: how much will Windows 11 cost? Right now we have no idea and currently the ball is in Microsoft’s court. However, rumors have suggested it will once again be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users, since Microsoft wants to keep everyone in their ecosystem. Plus, Windows 10 is already fine as is, and if W11 doesn’t provide a huge amount of benefits for performance, getting users to fork over some money for it would be pretty hard I imagine.

Last question is performance, especially for gamers since that’s pretty much what we all are. It’s unlikely we’ll get a substantial performance boost in gaming, but there are features which would be interesting to gamers that might make a brief mention like the Auto HDR feature for example.

Additionally, Windows 11 is said to include a new scheduler designed to work better with Intel’s upcoming 12th gen Alder Lake processors, which should give a slight boost to CPU performance and will definitely be of interest to gamers looking to upgrade. Aside from that though, we may get a look at a new Xbox app or Windows Store design.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Windows 11 reveal event? What are you hoping to see mentioned there? Do you think W11 will be free for W10 users? Let us know your thoughts!

