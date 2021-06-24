It’s safe to say that the recent Collection of Halo games from 343 Industries that was slowly being rolled out onto PC is close to the definitive editions of each game. Whilst they do perform incredibly well, there are still some issues, but one major issue for the first Halo game has now been finally resolved.

That’s right, official mod tools for Halo: Combat Evolved have now been released on PC, and the best part is you don’t even need to own the Halo: The Master Chief Collection in order to use them. They are freely available on Steam via the Tools section of your Library, and also includes a development build so you can test your mods more easily.

However, if you are going to play around with the mod tools, don’t expect the same level of support as the entire MCC. The tools are being provided as-is, and updates will only come when they see significant amounts of people asking for it online. There’ll still be updates, but they will be much less frequent.

“These are the tools which developers used or are using,” 343 said. “They were originally developed with the expectation that a programmer was never too far away to fix or help someone work around an issue. They can be used in many ways, but not all workflows may work as expected on your machine.”

What do you think? Are you excited for official Halo CE mod tools? Have you used any Halo mods already? What are your favorite Halo mods? And will you be testing out the mod toolkit? Let us know!

