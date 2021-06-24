Even more good news for PC gamers, as Nvidia is planning to significantly increase their supply of RTX 3060 graphics cards by next month. It will primarily focus on China’s internet cafes at first, but will eventually affect the mainstream retail markets soon after. Plus, GPU prices are continuing to drop.

Internet cafes are a big market in China, but thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has seen reduced business. According to a post from the Board Channels forums, owners of internet cafes in China can now preorder RTX 3060 GPUs in bulk, and are ready to be shipped by July 10th.

But that’s not all, because board partners can also now start accepting deposits on new orders, which means the supply is clearly improving. With the decline of cryptocurrency values, plus the launch of Nvidia’s RTX 30 LHR series, has seen demand for cards drop significantly in China and has consequently affected the rest of the world.

In fact, GPU prices across the globe are dropping - especially in Europe - and with supply slowly improving those price drops should continue on until we eventually reach MSRP again. Although prices are much cheaper than a month ago, they’re still more expensive than they should be, as you can see in the table below:

As you can see above, one of the models for an RTX 3060 graphics card was priced at $1,121 last month in May, a massive increase over its original $329 MSRP. Now that price has dropped a month later by 33%, coming in at $711 now.

It’s not perfect, not yet anyway, but it’s a start and a good sign we could be returning to some sort of normality. If it means we have to sacrifice some last-generation RTX 2060 graphics cards then by all means give them to the GPU gods if it means we can see cards at MSRP once again.

What do you think? Are you interested in an RTX 3060 graphics card? Are you still seeing GPU prices decrease in your region? Or have they increased/stayed the same lately? Let us know!

