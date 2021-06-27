Last year, Microsoft officially unveiled their next entry in the Halo franchise, but after some negative feedback regarding the game’s graphics resulted in the game getting delayed until this year. Thankfully, with the recent gameplay reveals at E3 2021, we now have a graphics comparison that shows significant improvements.

Halo Infinite was supposed to launch in Holiday of last year. We still don’t know exactly when it will launch later this year but we should know by the end of Summer at least. But one contentious debate was around the game’s graphics at its reveal last year, so check out the comparison video below for a look at how Halo Infinite’s graphics have improved since then:

Thanks to UberNick on YouTube for providing the comparison. As you can see there are some significant improvements in the overall graphics quality of Halo Infinite. The comparisons aren’t exactly 1:1 but they give a decent look at how they may have improved.

Interestingly, last year it was actually a little hard to see some of the issues in terms of graphics for a lot of people, but when watching the comparison above it's actually a lot easier to see. From texture improvements, to lighting and model enhancements. It’s quite an upgrade when watching side-by-side like this.

Footage was taken from the original Halo Infinite gameplay reveal along with the recent gameplay videos from the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase as well as the Halo Infinite Multiplayer footage from the gameplay overview recently.

What do you think? Are you excited for Halo Infinite? Have the graphics improved since last year? Did you think the graphics were that bad last year? Let us know!

