As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic begins to ease in some countries around the world as vaccines begin to roll out, many are excited to see in-person events return in some form. PAX West will be among those events returning in a physical space rather than digital, but the organizers Reedpop have revealed they will not be making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory.

That has gone on to be a bit controversial online for obvious reasons, but PAX is taking several precautions other than mandatory vaccines in order to keep the event as safe as possible for everyone involved. Such as mandatory face masks, social distancing, temperature screenings, reduced capacity, increased sanitization and hygiene, directional markings, and greeting other people without physically touching each other (like shaking hands).

That may seem like a lot of necessary precautions, but some of those rules will be hard to enforce. Temperature screenings will take place before entering the venue, but making sure friends and colleagues don’t shake hands will be a tough one.

Many events in the US have begun opening back up, but with mandatory vaccination passes that prove you have had the vaccine at least. PAX West is obviously not among them, but it will be interesting to see if that affects those wanting to attend, especially as details of new variants continue to rise.

PAX West will be taking place on September 3rd-6th 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for PAX West returning? Do you think it will be fine to not make vaccinations mandatory? Would you go knowing they’re not? Let us know your thoughts!

