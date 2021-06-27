Steam is by far the biggest digital storefront for video games on the PC platform, but it still has its issues. Namely one of its problems seems to be regional pricing, although that is usually the publisher’s decision not Valve’s. Either way, some people are using VPNs in order to get cheaper games from other countries, but Valve is cracking down.

Recently, Valve made a change to the service, which meant you could only change Steam’s country by making a verified purchase using a payment method from the same country as the one you are changing to. It’s a little confusing, but it seems that wasn’t strict enough.

Now the same rules apply, but users can only change their store’s country once every 3 months. Which may seem a bit strict considering the current global circumstances, which already makes it tricky to travel to other countries in general, but it’s possible users were somehow still abusing it.

Either way, it’s now making buying cheaper games on Steam with a VPN even harder, which may seem fair. But the overarching problem of regional pricing is still a major issue for most, and it will be hard for Valve to crack down on that even if they do make their own suggestions (though it’s still the publisher’s decision in the end).

