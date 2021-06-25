Whether you’re a fan of Ubisoft open world games or not, E3 2021 set the stage for their next big IP set in the Avatar universe. There’s not a lot we know so far about the game, but the developers recently released a tech showcase that reveals ray tracing support and various improvements to the engine.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is currently set for a 2022 release date and it’s unlikely we’ll see anything more in terms of gameplay anytime soon, so hearing about several engine improvements and what next-gen features there will be is a little exciting at least. Check out the tech showcase below:

Specifically, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will include support for ray traced global illumination and reflections. Additionally, since Pandora is naturally a very vegetation-heavy world, the developers Massive Entertainment focused on improving the visuals towards the natural environment. This includes various shaders and a dynamic wind system.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Avatar game? What did you think of the cinematic trailer at E3 2021? What new changes/improvements would you like to see to the Ubisoft formula? Let us know!