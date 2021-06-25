Microsoft recently officially unveiled their next generation of Windows, and with it came the official system requirements. Although they’re a bit higher than Windows 10 this time round, one part seems to be causing issues for a lot of people: the Windows 11 PC Health Check Setup app that checks if your PC is compatible for a Windows 11 upgrade.

The problem is that many people who seemingly meet the requirements have run into a fatal error, so how do you fix this PC can’t run Windows 11 error? Thankfully, there is a way to get around it and it requires you to enter your BIOS in order to do so.

So here we’ll show you the this PC can’t run Windows 11 fix…

First of all, in the official Windows 11 system requirements it states that users will need TPM Version 2.0 (you actually only need TPM version 1.2 to upgrade to Windows 11, but version 2.0 is recommended for all the best features and support).

TPM is generally found in most modern computers these days, so chances are you have it in your PC already. The only problem is that it’s generally off by default, and so we have to go into the PC BIOS in order to enable it.

If you don’t know how to enter your motherboard’s BIOS, it’s generally a good idea to search for your model online and figure out how to do so, though usually it's the [del] key on your keyboard during startup.

Now is where things get a little trickier depending on your system, as different manufacturers will put the TPM in different places and under different names (confusing, I know). Generally, you should be able to find it under something like ‘Trusted Computing’ which is usually located in Security settings.

Here's a couple different locations TPM could be located based on different manufacturers:

ASUS:

Aorus:

HP:

As long as you look out for something like ‘TPM’, ‘Trusted Computing’, ‘Intel Platform Trust Technology (IPTT)’, ‘AMD CPU fTPM’ or anything with 'Trusted'/'TPM' in the name you should be able to find it under Security settings.

Once you’ve enabled the setting you can save and boot the PC up like normal, run the Windows PC Health Check app and see if you’re compatible for a free Windows 11 upgrade. If you don’t have TPM on your system then you either need to update your security drivers or buy new hardware that supports it.

It’s worth noting that even if you don’t meet all the system requirements, you’ll most likely still be able to upgrade to Windows 11 somehow when it launches later this year, but it won’t be recommended.

So that’s how you do the Windows PC Health Check fix to see if your PC can run Windows 11. Let us know if you run into anymore issues or if you managed to find another workaround! Or let others know if the TPM activation was under a different name/subsetting so that more people can find it easier.

What do you think? Are you excited for Windows 11? Did you run into the same this PC can’t run Windows 11 error? Did the above fix it for you? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on