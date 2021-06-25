Following a leak on the Epic Games Store, NIS America has now officially confirmed that their acclaimed The Legend of Heroes: Trails series is officially coming to PC starting with one in Fall 2022, followed by the rest in 2023. It’s quite a long time to wait for an official PC western release, but at least they’re coming.

The full lineup of PC Western releases includes: The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero, The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie. You can check out the official announcement trailers below:

The significance of these games to the PC in the West follows their original release on other platforms in Japan, where they did not have an official English translation. What’s interesting now though is that NIS America is apparently working with the fan translations from Geofront as their basis for the Western releases.

That’s pretty cool in and of itself, as fans are recently being rewarded by the developers themselves for their hard work: CD Projekt Red for instance will be using the best graphics mod for The Witcher 3’s next-gen version.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Trails series finally getting a Western PC release? Which one are you most excited for? Let us know!

