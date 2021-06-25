If you’ve at all been following the news lately about Microsoft’s recently revealed Windows 11, then you’ll probably have heard that one of the most exciting features coming with it is DirectStorage for PC. But as it turns out, that feature is exclusive to Windows 11, and will not work on earlier OS versions like Windows 10.

DirectStorage was first introduced in the Xbox Series X/S consoles in order to leverage the power of the SSDs. Essentially, it is able to send data from the SSD without causing too much stress on the processor:

“With DirectStorage, which will only be available with Windows 11, games can quickly load assets to the graphics card without bogging down the CPU. This means you’ll get to experience incredibly detailed game worlds rendered at lightning speeds, without long load times.”

Additionally, it was originally reported that DirectStorage would only be compatible when using a 1TB NVMe SSD in order to be enabled. But the official requirements have since been updated without the 1TB requirement, so it looks like the only hardware requirement is an NVMe SSD, regardless of the capacity.

The new requirements for DirectStorage in Windows 11 now read as follows: “DirectStorage requires an NVMe SSD to store and run games that use the "Standard NVM Express Controller" driver and a DirectX12 GPU with Shader Model 6.0 support.”

There is certainly a chance that Microsoft could come out with an update to Windows 10 that enables DirectStorage support eventually, especially if enough people ask for it. But for now, users will have to upgrade to Windows 11 (for free) when it officially launches later this year.

What do you think? Are you excited for Windows 11? Are you excited for DirectStorage support? Will you upgrade to Windows 11 specifically for DirectStorage? Do you have an NVMe SSD? What size? And do you think we’ll eventually see it come to Windows 10? Let us know your thoughts!

