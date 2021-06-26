Fan games and remakes are well and fun until the big suits get involved talking about copyright and licensing and such. In some cases that makes sense, but in others it can be a little more complicated. A recent Goldeneye 007 fan remake inside Far Cry 5 for instance has recently been removed by Ubisoft at the request of MGM.

Far Cry 5 has a pretty extensive map editor that lets users develop their own creations and release them to the world. For the past 3 years, a user known as Krollywood on YouTube has been recreating one of their favorite games using the level editor, check out the trailer below:

However, after finishing up the entire series of levels, the news was picked up by several major outlets, which seems to have unfortunately captured the attention of MGM (owners of the James Bond license) who then subsequently asked Ubisoft to promptly take them down:

“Ubisoft send me a mail because they got one from MGM,” Krollywood said. “It's really sad but my work isn't deleted because I saved my levels on PS4/5, on PS+ Cloud and USB Stick. I don't know if there is a legal way to upload them again, because I'm on their radar now, I think.”

Later, in a statement to the press, Krollywood also added that they are “really sad—not because of myself or the work I put in the last three years, but because of the players who wanna play it or bought Far Cry just to play my levels.”

Those statements were later backed up by Ubisoft themselves, who said that the issue is “currently with the map’s creator and the rights holder and we have nothing further to share at this time.” SO it seems that MGM are the ones who saw it and asked Ubisoft to take them down.

“In following the guidelines within the 'Terms of Use', there were maps created within Far Cry 5 arcade that have been removed due to copyright infringement claims from a right holder received by Ubisoft and are currently unavailable. We respect the intellectual property rights of others and expect our users to do the same.”

What’s interesting about the whole situation is that there aren’t really any issues that would normally result in a DMCA takedown. All art and assets used for the Goldeneye maps were done using the official Far Cry 5 tools and assets, and they weren’t being sold for money at all. Which makes the whole situation a little frustrating and weird.

What do you think? Did you download and play the Goldeneye maps in Far Cry 5? Is the takedown really justified? Let us know!