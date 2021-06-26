After some negative backlash last year surrounding the game’s graphics, Microsoft’s next upcoming Halo installment was officially delayed until 2021. We still don’t have an exact release date yet unfortunately, but it seems that the developers are confident to announce one soon.

The reason Halo Infinite doesn’t have an exact release date yet, as mentioned by Xbox Head Phil Spencer in a recent interview, is that the team have nailed down a 3-4 week range, but can't set an exact date yet due to other games releasing in the same time period that would inevitably clash:

“We know kind of our range in the 3-4 week range,” Spencer said. “We don't have the exact day. There's some other things with some other game timing that we're trying to look at. We'll have better clarity over the summer, but this isn't a months thing this is just down to a few weeks.”

There’s a lot of big games set to launch in the Fall of this year, especially some big multiplayer titles like Battlefield 2042 launching on October 22nd, and there will undoubtedly be another new Call of Duty game soon after that. 343 Industries is also apparently already “very committed to holiday” as a release period, currently targeting a Fall 2021 launch.

Either way, Microsoft probably doesn’t want to clash heads too much with those guys for the launch of their new game, especially since Halo Infinite Multiplayer will also be free to play: “Instead of picking this date and having to move it by a week, which at this point would feel like a fail—we don't want to do that—let's wait until we're really solid on what the date is.”

So don’t worry about anymore delays for Halo Infinite this year, at least we think. It sure seems like it will definitely launch later this year at some point, but exactly when will have to wait and see. Hopefully by the end of Summer is when we’ll hear more.

What do you think? Are you excited for Halo Infinite? Are you more excited for the campaign or multiplayer? What’s your release date prediction? Let us know!

