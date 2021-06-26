First revealed during E3 2021, CD Projekt Red and Netflix are teaming up to create the very first ‘WitcherCon’ as a celebration of all things regarding The Witcher series: from books, to games, to TV shows. But the organizers have announced that we shouldn’t be expecting a brand new Witcher game at the event.

Although CD Projekt Red recently announced that they are now transitioning to a parallel AAA game development strategy, that is not expected to properly start until 2022. It is almost certain that they are working on a new Witcher game at this point, but the chances of The Witcher 4 being shown at the upcoming WitcherCon were very slim already.

“In case you’re wondering, no new Witcher game will be announced at WitcherCon, but there are still lots of reasons to tune in,” says the official WitcherCon site.

The first details of the event have now been revealed at least, but a full schedule will be revealed soon. So far we know the event will be taking place on July 9th via livestreams on Twitch and YouTube, which will include “deep dives into the making of The Witcher games, live action series, anime film” as well as official merchandise and some exclusive behind the scenes looks.

There will also be interactive panels with the people who created the games and the TV show, as well as “never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise,” which sure sounds like a Witcher 4 announcement but as stated above is most definitely not. So whatever it is we’ll have to wait and see.

There is, of course, still the reveal of The Witcher 3 next-gen version that we’re expecting, so maybe we’ll see/hear more about that during the convention as it is still set to launch later this year as a free update for PC players.

Interestingly, the event will stream twice on July 9th: once at 10am PT (1pm ET / 6PM BST) and another at 6pm PT (9pm ET / July 10th 2am BST) and both streams will feature “unique, exclusive content.”

What do you think? Are you excited for WitcherCon? Are you excited for The Witcher 4? Or has the release of Cyberpunk 2077’s made you a bit more hesitant? What other surprises do you think they will reveal at the WitcherCon? Let us know!

